Modi Gujarat Visit: Prime minister holds roadshow and lays foundation stone for several development projects in Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated projects worth Rs 5,860 crore in Rajkot, Gujarat on October 19. (Image: PIB)The Prime Minister also inaugurated the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicated over 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. (Image: PIB)Other projects being dedicated by the Prime Minister include a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station, a regional Science Centre, flyover bridges and other projects related to road connectivity. (Image: PIB)The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He also laid the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2,950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. (Image: PIB)Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that this is the time of the year when new resolutions are taken and new beginnings are made. At a time, some projects related to the development of Kathiawar including Rajkot have been completed today and some new projects have started. These projects related to connectivity, industry, water, and public facilities are going to make life easier here. (Image: PIB)PM Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on October 19 before addressing a public gathering. The PM is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in the next few months. (Image: PIB)After addressing a rally in Junagadh, Modi reached Rajkot in the evening and held the roadshow from the airport till the Race Course ground where he addressed people after launching projects worth Rs 7,000 crore. (Image: PIB)The PM, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stood on a specially designed vehicle and waved at people on the 1.5km-long route. (Image: PIB)Officials said nearly 20,000 people gathered along the route to greet Modi. (Image: PIB)