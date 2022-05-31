Modi Govt @ 8 | A look at big achievements that stood out in Modi 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government marked its eighth year in office on May 30. PM Modi has been leading the country since 2014. Last three years in the second term have been full of challenges that PM Modi and his government have overcome with decisive leadership. Here are the eight key achievement that stood out in Modi 2.0. (Image: AP)

Abrogation of Article 370 | On August 5, 2019, Union Minister Amit Shah passed the Bill in Parliament to abrogate Article 370 and to bring the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the mainstream. Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. The government also announced the split of the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (File Image: PTI)

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | The construction of Ram Temple was in the manifesto of the BJP and the poll promise is now well on its way to being fulfilled. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Ram Temple in August 2020 and as per the latest information available, it will be ready by 2023. (Source: ANI)

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | As India marks its 75th year of independence the government has launched an umbrella programme “Azzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” that is being celebrated across the country recognizing all those unsung heroes of the nation who contributed to India’s struggle for freedom. Right from programmes being organized by the Ministry of Culture to the Film Festival at Cannes where India was the Country of Honour, India has shown its prowess as a democracy and also demonstrated its rich cultural heritage. (Image: mygov.in)

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) | It was during the first wave of COVID-19 that PM Modi announced free ration for the marginalized section of society. The scheme was then extended during the second wave and was extended for another six months till March 2022. Through this scheme, 80 crore beneficiaries were given free ration each month.

Vaccination for all and Ayushman Bharat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government launched the nationwide vaccination programme, said to be the world’s largest drive, in the tough times of coronavirus outbreak. Country has so far administered over 193 crore doses of the COVID vaccine – including most of its adolescent population between 15 to 18 years of age. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a national public health insurance fund of the Government of India that aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage to low-income earners in the country. India has also been successfully running its campaign for precaution dose to its adult citizens. The country developed indigenous COVID vaccines and also extended a helping hand to neighbouring nations by providing vaccines through the Vaccine Maitri scheme.

Rescue operation from Afghanistan | Under the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, operation Devi Shakti was launched in Afghanistan to rescue stranded Indian after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. More than 700 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

Rescue operation from Ukraine | Another key achievement of the government has been the rescue operation carried out in war-hit Ukraine. The central government safely evacuated around 23,000 students including foreign nationals. Four union ministers were sent as special envoys to the neighbouring nations of Ukraine to monitor the rescue operations.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi | Through this scheme, Rs 6000 is directly transferred to the bank account of farmers in three instalments of Rs 2000 per year. The 11th installment will be transferred to farmers on May 31 in the presence of PM Modi in Shimla. The government has also withdrawn the controversial farm laws meant to benefit farmers, adding in the government’s notable achievements list.