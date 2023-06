1/6 A massive fire that broke out at Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan, which houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, on June 13 is fully doused, an official said on Tuesday. (Image: News18/@Vasu711)

2/6 The fire has been brought under control on all the affected floors. Smoke is still coming out from the sixth floor and firefighters will take nearly two hours to completely bring it under control, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI soon after inspecting the building after coming from Delhi in the morning. (Image: ANI)

3/6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting with ministers of the state government and senior officials over the incident of fire at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan. (Image: ANI)

4/6 The reason for the fire is suspected to be a short circuit in the AC, however an inquiry will be done into the incident. As the fire spread, all the officers and employees were taken out safely in time, due to which no casualty occurred. (Image: ANI)

5/6 "All available resources including fire tenders, Army and CISF were mobilised. The situation seems to be under control," said Bhopal Collector Asheesh Singh. The fire, which affected the third, fourth, fifth and the top sixth floor of the building and the terrace could be seen from various areas of Bhopal. The affected building is located on a hill in front of the state government secretariat, Vallabh Bhawan. (Image: ANI)