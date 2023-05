1/5 An uneasy calm prevailed in Manipur on May 5 morning as no fresh violence was reported overnight between communities amid heavy presence of security forces, police said. However, gunfights were reported between security forces and hill-based militants in various parts of the state, they said. (Image: AFP)

2/5 The exchanges of fire were reported at Kangvai in Churachandpur district, western hill range of Phougakchao in adjoining Bishnupur district, and in Dolaithabi and Pukhao in Imphal East district, a senior police officer said. However, it was not immediately known whether there has been any casualty on either side. (Image: AFP)

3/5 Fifty-five columns of Army and Assam Rifles were deployed and more troops were brought in from Nagaland by road while IAF flew in reinforcements from Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam, defence officials said. (Image: AFP)

4/5 Meanwhile, the evacuation of civilians from all communities from affected areas carried on throughout the night and flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas are underway. (Image: ANI)