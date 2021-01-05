Mamata Banerjee's birthday: Top milestones in West Bengal CM's eventful career

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee turned 66 on January 5. In her long political career, she has witnessed many ups and downs. Born in the year 1955, she started participating in political activities at the young age of 15. Her party All India Trinamool Congress, recently turned 23 as it entered 2021. Here are some of the top milestones in her career. (Image: Reuters)

In the 1984 general election, Mamata Banerjee was elected to the Lok Sabha as the youngest parliamentarian ever, defeating veteran Communist politician Somnath Chatterjee, to win the Jadavpur parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)

Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister of India twice. She became the Union Railways Minister for the first time in then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet. Trinamool was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at that point. In 2002, she became the first women minister to present the railways budget. She was also the first female Minister of Coal, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Youth Affairs, Sports, Women and Child Development in the cabinet of the Indian government. (Image: Reuters)

She won the Bengal assembly election in 2011, ending 34 years of Left Front rule in the state. Banerjee became the first woman chief minister of West Bengal. The party retained power in the state in the 2016 elections with even more seats as compared to 2011. The same year, it was recognised by the Election Commission as a ‘national party’.

2006-2007 (Singur and Nandigram): Led by Mamata Banerjee, the party caught the nation’s attention when it protested against the Left government for allegedly acquiring agricultural land from farmers by force. (Image: Reuters)

Mamata Banerjee began her political career with Congress in the 1970s. Prior to founding the TMC, Mamata had been a Congress leader. In 1999 she had joined the NDA, serving as a Minister under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While she broke away from the NDA sometime later, she briefly returned in 2003. (Image: Reuters)

Mamata Banerjee has a Bachelor's degree in History and a Master's degree in Islamic History and Education and Law. She also holds an honorary doctorate from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. She was also honoured with a Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt.) degree from Calcutta University. (Image: Moneycontrol)