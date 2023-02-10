Lucknow set to host Global Investors Summit, many notables to attend | In Pics

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) 2023 scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 at Lucknow, is the flagship Investment Summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. (upgis2023.in)The three-day Global Investors Summit that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10. PM Modi tweeted, "UP’s development strides have drawn several investors to the state. This has created opportunities for the youth of the State." (File Image)Besides PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari are expected to attend the event. (File Image)- The 3-day long Investors Summit will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks and Political and Government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. (upgis2023.in)- UPGIS 2023 is an initiative aligned to the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, of making our country a USD 5 Trillion economy, towards which the Government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the State a USD 1 Trillion economy in next 5 years. (upgis2023.in)- Through this flagship Investment Summit, the State Government aspires to reinforce the investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh amongst the investor’s community and create opportunities for an inclusive development of the State. (upgis2023.in)Twenty two ministers and officials visited Europe, including Sweden, Belgium, USA and Germany to attract investments and change the perception of UP. (Singapore in India twitter)Twenty two ministers and officials visited Europe, including Sweden, Belgium, USA and Germany to attract investments and change the perception of UP. The event will witness participation of more than 10,000 delegates (Domestic and International) from over 20 countries, generating widespread influence and will serve as a unique forum for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships. (upgis2023.in)