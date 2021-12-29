Long queues outside Delhi Metro due to new COVID-19 norms

Long queues of people were seen outside various Delhi Metro stations on December 29 morning, a day after new restrictions were put in place by authorities, including running of its trains with only 50 percent seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters, in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the city government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said on December 28. (Image: ANI)

While the new restrictions came into force with immediate effect, soon after the DDMA announced the new norms, the queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by a large number of office-goers, were seen getting longer at some of the stations, like Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others. (Image: ANI)

Many also took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations. (Image: ANI)

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 28 had declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. (Image: ANI)

The DMRC network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon). (Image: ANI)

Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 percent of the seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel. (Image: ANI)