Long queues outside Delhi Metro due to new COVID-19 norms

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the city government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said on December 28.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Long queues of people were seen outside various Delhi Metro stations on Wednesday morning, a day after new restrictions were put in place by authorities, including running of its trains with only 50 percent seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters, in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.
Long queues of people were seen outside various Delhi Metro stations on December 29 morning, a day after new restrictions were put in place by authorities, including running of its trains with only 50 percent seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters, in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
In view of the latest guidelines issued by the city government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said on Tuesday.
In view of the latest guidelines issued by the city government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said on December 28. (Image: ANI)
While the new restrictions came into force with immediate effect, soon after the DDMA announced the new norms, the queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by a large number of office-goers, were seen getting longer at some of the stations, like Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others.
While the new restrictions came into force with immediate effect, soon after the DDMA announced the new norms, the queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by a large number of office-goers, were seen getting longer at some of the stations, like Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others. (Image: ANI)
Many also took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations.
Many also took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations. (Image: ANI)
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 percent of seating capacity in the city.
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 28 had declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. (Image: ANI)
The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).
The DMRC network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon). (Image: ANI)
Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 percent of the seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel.
Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 percent of the seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel. (Image: ANI)
"In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now," the official said on December 28.
"In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now," the official said on Tuesday. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 29, 2021 12:55 pm

