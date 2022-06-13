 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Living longer than ever | A look at the changes in life expectancy trends in India

Moneycontrol News
Jun 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Recently released SRS data shows India has added 20 years to its life expectancy over the last few decades. The gap in life expectancy between urban and rural areas has also come down

(Image: News18 Creative)

India had added about 20 years to its life expectancy at birth over a 45-year period during 1970-75 to 2015-19. Recently released SRS data shows India has added 20 years to its life expectancy over the last few decades. A look at how the life expectancy of an average person has changed in the last 45 years. The gap in life expectancy between urban and rural areas has reduced over the decades.
In 1970-75, the life expectancy at birth for males was more than for females but the trend reversed in 1981-85.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 13, 2022 04:26 pm
