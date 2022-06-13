Living longer than ever | A look at the changes in life expectancy trends in India

Moneycontrol News

India had added about 20 years to its life expectancy at birth over a 45-year period during 1970-75 to 2015-19.Recently released SRS data shows India has added 20 years to its life expectancy over the last few decades.A look at how the life expectancy of an average person has changed in the last 45 years.The gap in life expectancy between urban and rural areas has reduced over the decades.In 1970-75, the life expectancy at birth for males was more than for females but the trend reversed in 1981-85.