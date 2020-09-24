Kolkata to get its first-ever tram library to run along College Street

In a first of its kind, Kolkata is all set to get a tram library, a top official said. The specially designed tram library will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE or GMAT in order to attract readers from various educational institutions along its route, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said. (Image: Special Arrangement)