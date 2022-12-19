Kisan Garjana Rally in Delhi | Farmers stage protest, MSP guarantee top demand; here's a look

Moneycontrol News

Farmers have started converging on December 19 at Delhi Ramlila Maidan for the 'Kisan Garjana' rally to demand various relief measures from the government, including minimum support price (MSP) guarantee and scrapping of GST on agriculture inputs. (Image: Chandan Singh, News18)Over one lakh farmers from 560 districts' 60,000 village committees, across the country, are believed to be reaching Ramlila Maidan to attend Kisan Garjana Rally. Traffic movement is likely to be affected in parts of Central Delhi due to the BKS rally. (Image: Chandan Singh, News18)"The farmers will reach Ramlila Maidan as a part of 'Jan Jagran' programme, which kick-started four months ago," an he official release from Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had stated. (Image: Chandan Singh, News18)A note issued by the BKS said "the government will face trouble if it did not heed the farmers' demand in time". (Image: Twitter @KisanSangh79)Farmers are reaching the Delhi from across the country in buses, tractors and motorcycles to demand remunerative prices for their crops based on the input cost. (Image: Twitter @KisanSangh79)The farmers are also demanding rollback of GST on all types of agricultural inputs and a substantial increase in the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', a Central Sector scheme with 100 percent funding from Government of India that give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. (Image: Chandan Singh, News18)They are also demanding withdrawal of permission for Genetically Modified (GM) crops. (Image: Twitter @pachasar)