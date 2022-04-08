Shaktikanta Das quotes Gandhi at MPC briefing, check what else RBI Governor said

Moneycontrol News

On April 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Monetary Policy Committee of RBI has kept the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent and emphasised on the need of withdrawal of accommodation in its first policy meeting of FY23. Here are the key quotes from the RBI governor's MPS briefing.

"Reserve Bank has successfully navigated its course through turbulent waters."

"Pandemic has scarred our psyche and tested our resilience, but we have responded with bold, unconventional and resolute measures."

"The global economy has seen tectonic shifts beginning 24th February, with the commencement of the war in Europe."

"We are confronted with new but humungous challenges – shortages in key commodities; fractures in international financial architecture; and fears of deglobalisation."

"When I look back, I see that we have traversed an arduous path with candour, courage and the conviction that a brighter future lies ahead."

"As the daunting headwinds of geopolitical situation challenge us, RBI is braced up and prepared to defend the Indian economy."

"We are not hostage to any rulebook and no action is off the table when the need of the hour is to safeguard the economy."

"The sky today may be overcast with clouds, but we will use all our energies, resolve and resources to let the sunlight illuminate India's future."

Das quoted Mahatma Gandhi as he concluded his monetary policy statement: "It is faith that steers us through stormy seas, faith that moves mountains and faith that jumps across the ocean."