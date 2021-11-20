MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Kerala govt school introduces gender-neutral uniform

A Kerala government primary school in Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam district has introduced gender-neutral uniform.

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
A Kerala govt primary school in Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam district has introduced gender-neutral uniform. (Image: ANI)
A Kerala government primary school in Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam district has introduced gender-neutral uniform. (Image: ANI)
Decision to introduced gender-neutral uniform was implemented in 2018. (Image: ANI)
Decision to introduced gender-neutral uniform was implemented in 2018. (Image: ANI)
The policy has triggered a discussion on social media. (Image: ANI)
The policy has triggered a discussion on social media. (Image: ANI)
It made the children confident; the idea is boys & girls should have equal freedom: Suma KP, Headmistress in-charge, (Image: ANI)
It made the children confident; the idea is boys and girls should have equal freedom: Suma KP, Headmistress in-charge, (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #gender-neutral uniform #India #Kerala government #School
first published: Nov 20, 2021 10:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.