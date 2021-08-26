MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Kerala battles rising COVID cases--a look at key numbers so far

Kerala recorded 31,445 new COVID-19 cases on August 25, pushing the total infection count to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 till date. Once the flagbearer of India’s fight against COVID, the southern state is now grappling with a crisis of its own.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
Kerala recorded 31,445 new COVID-19 cases on August 25, pushing the total infection count to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 till date. Once the flagbearer of India’s fight against COVID, the southern state is now grappling with a crisis of its own. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kerala recorded 31,445 new COVID-19 cases on August 25, pushing the total infection count to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 to date. Once the flagbearer of India’s fight against COVID, the southern state is now grappling with a crisis of its own. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the Kerala’s case count: new cases, recoveries and fatalities. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at Kerala’s case count: new cases, recoveries and fatalities. (Image: News18 Creative)
Test positivity rate in Kerala has increased steadily between July and August. (Image: News18 Creative)
Test positivity rate in Kerala has increased steadily between July and August. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kerala has been reporting more than or close to 15,000 cases almost every day since July 20, when restrictions were relaxed for a few days for Bakrid celebrations, and certain activities like film shooting and relaxations for places of worship were also announced. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kerala has been reporting more than or close to 15,000 cases almost every day since July 20, when restrictions were relaxed for a few days for Bakrid celebrations, and certain activities like film shooting and relaxations for places of worship were also announced. (Image: News18 Creative)
There has been no major increase in ICU occupancy and hospitalization despite the surge in new cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
There has been no major increase in ICU occupancy and hospitalisation despite the surge in new cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states with most active coronavirus cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states with the most active coronavirus cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Kerala Covid cases #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.