Kerala battles rising COVID cases--a look at key numbers so far

Kerala recorded 31,445 new COVID-19 cases on August 25, pushing the total infection count to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 to date. Once the flagbearer of India’s fight against COVID, the southern state is now grappling with a crisis of its own. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at Kerala’s case count: new cases, recoveries and fatalities. (Image: News18 Creative)

Test positivity rate in Kerala has increased steadily between July and August. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kerala has been reporting more than or close to 15,000 cases almost every day since July 20, when restrictions were relaxed for a few days for Bakrid celebrations, and certain activities like film shooting and relaxations for places of worship were also announced. (Image: News18 Creative)

There has been no major increase in ICU occupancy and hospitalisation despite the surge in new cases. (Image: News18 Creative)