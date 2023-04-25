Kedarnath temple opens doors for pilgrims

1/5 The portals of Kedarnath opened after a winter break on April 25 morning, with thousands of pilgrims braving sub-zero temperatures to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine covered in snow. Chief priest Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling opened the gates of the temple amid rituals and chanting of shlokas. (Image: ANI)

2/5 Ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers. (Image: Twitter)

3/5 Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered prayers at the temple. The pilgrims were showered with flower petals from a helicopter on the occasion. (Image: ANI)

4/5 Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers at the temple as its doors were opened after the winter break. To mark the occasion, several devotees played loud drumbeats and danced on the streets as a part of the celebration and chanted 'Jai Bholenath' and 'Har-Har Mahadev' slogans. (Image: ANI)