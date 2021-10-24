MARKET NEWS

Karwa Chauth 2021: Stunning photos of Bollywood celebrities

A festival that brings husband and wife together, on Karwa Chauth married women begin fasting before sunrise that lasts until moonrise for their husband's long life.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra performing Karwa Chauth rituals. Raj Kundra on his Instagram handle wrote "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!". (Image: Instagram)
Virat Kohli with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma on Karwa Chauth day. Anushka Sharma on his Instagram handle wrote "My life. My universe. Happy Karwa Chauth". (Image: Instagram)
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra performing Karwa Chauth rituals. She wrote on Instagram account that "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.️ I love you @nickjonas" (Image: Instagram)
Happy fasting to all the ladies observing the fast today!, says Raveena Tandon on her Instagram account. (Image: Instagram)
Actor Shahid Kapoor wife Mira Rajput might not be an actress but is constantly lauded for her sartorial picks. Two years ago, Mira opted for this beautiful pink bandhani saree with clear heels. (Image: Instagram)
Actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover in an adorable pic on Karwa Chauth. (Image: Instagram)
Tags: #Current Affairs #Entertainment #gallery #India #Karwa Chauth #Slideshow
first published: Oct 24, 2021 01:37 pm

