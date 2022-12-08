Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute: All you need to know about the matter

Moneycontrol News

The decades-old Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute flared up again after the Karnataka CM indirectly laid a claim to some areas of Maharashtra. Tension escalated on December 6 when some buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. Let's take a look at what made the two states lock horns. (Image: News18 Creative)The dispute centres manly on Belagavi’s inclusion in Karnataka. The dispute started in 1957 when the states were reorganised on linguistic lines. (Image: News18 Creative)Maharashtra objected to the inclusion of 865 villages, including Belagavi, into Karnataka. (Image: News18 Creative)The villages are spread across Belagavi and the north-western and north-eastern regions of Karnataka – all bordering Maharashtra. (Image: News18 Creative)No national party was willing to take the risk and address the dispute in the immediate decades of the formations of states. (Image: News18 Creative)The dispute birthed Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES); the lingering of the fracas helped the Samithi to sustain its fight with a single agenda – Belagavi’s inclusion in Maharashtra. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2004, Maharashtra approached the Supreme Court challenging the State Reorganisation Act. (Image: News18 Creative)Using Article 3 of the Indian Constitution, Karnataka asserts that only Parliament can decide the birders of states, and not the Supreme Court. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2007, Karnataka started building the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly) in Belagavi to assert its control over the region in 2007. The building was inaugurated in 2012. Since then the MES has organised protests called ‘Maha Melava’ outside the venue to press for the unification of Belagavi with Maharashtra. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2021, Kannada activists blackened the face of an MES activist for organising an event demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra, during the Belagavi session. (Image: News18 Creative)On December 1, 2022, a student who danced with the Kannada flag was beaten up during a cultural programme in Belagavi’s Gogate College, which created tension. (Image: News18 Creative)Pro-Kannada organizations staged a roadblock on the highway in Belagavi, set fire to tyres and shouted slogans against Maharashtra. (Image: News18 Creative)On December 6, state transport buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. (Image: News18 Creative)