Justice UU Lalit: All you need to know about the next Chief Justice of India

Moneycontrol News

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended Justice Uday Umesh Lalit for appointment as his successor and the 49th Chief Justice of India. Here’s all you need to know about Justice Lalit who is set to become next CJI. (Image: News18 Creative)Justice UU Lalit studied at the Government Law College, Mumbai, and specialised in criminal law. He practised in the Bombay High Court till 1985 and moved to Delhi in 1986. (Image: News18 Creative)Between 1986 and 1992, he worked with former Attorney-General Soli J Sorabjee. Justice Lalit will take oath of office on August 27, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)When appointed, Justice UU Lalit, 64, the Supreme Court's second senior-most judge, will have a brief tenure because he is also retiring in November. A look at the tenures of recent Chief Justice of India. (Image: News18 Creative)