Justice DY Chandrachud becomes the 50th Chief Justice of India

Moneycontrol News

Justice DY Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9 after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. (Source: ANI)Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other were present on the occasion. (Source: ANI)Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978 to July 11, 1985. This has become the first time in the history of the judiciary, father and son have become CJI. (Source: ANI)Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013. (Source: ANI) (With input from agencies)