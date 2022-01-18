MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list | LinkedIn reveals top 15 fastest growing jobs in India

LinkedIn revealed the fastest-growing jobs as 82 percent of India’s workforce considering to change jobs in 2022. LinkedIn, the world’s largest online professional network, launched a new job-seeker research which reveals that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work. LinkedIn’s annual ‘Jobs on the Rise India List’ helps job-seekers identify the fastest growing opportunities in India. IT, healthcare, and business development roles dominate the second edition of the ‘Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list’. Here are the top 15 fastest growing jobs in India this year.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
15 | Service Analyst | A customer service analyst analyzes a customer service department’s operations and provides recommendations on ways to improve productivity and customer satisfaction levels.
15 | Service Analyst | A customer service analyst analyzes a customer service department’s operations and provides recommendations on ways to improve productivity and customer satisfaction levels.
14 | Business Development Representative (BDR) | A BDR specializes in selling products or services to other business and is responsible for bringing new business opportunities.
14 | Business Development Representative (BDR) | A BDR specializes in selling products or services to other business and is responsible for bringing new business opportunities.
13 | Strategy Associate | The strategy associate plays a critical role in helping to design the future work of the company.
13 | Strategy Associate | The strategy associate plays a critical role in helping to design the future work of the company.
12 | Media Buyer | Media buyers oversee the media buying process, with input from the media planning team. With an understanding of marketing goals and target audience preferences given by the media planning team, media buyers execute the actual purchase of the advertisement space.
12 | Media Buyer | Media buyers oversee the media buying process, with input from the media planning team. With an understanding of marketing goals and target audience preferences given by the media planning team, media buyers execute the actual purchase of the advertisement space.
11 | Back End Developer | Back end developer makes use of the technology required to develop the products for the backend of any website. A backend developer is responsible for building the structure of a software application.
11 | Back End Developer | Back end developer makes use of the technology required to develop the products for the backend of any website. A backend developer is responsible for building the structure of a software application.
10 | E-business Manager | E-business managers oversee sales for businesses that market their products directly to consumers via the Internet.
10 | E-business Manager | E-business managers oversee sales for businesses that market their products directly to consumers via the Internet.
9 | Chief Legal Officer (CLO) | A CLO is a legal executive appointed to govern a firm’s legal department, lead in-house attorneys, provide direction on major legal and regulatory issues a company confronts.
9 | Chief Legal Officer (CLO) | A CLO is a legal executive appointed to govern a firm’s legal department, lead in-house attorneys, provide direction on major legal and regulatory issues a company confronts.
8 | Data Science Specialist | Data scientists are analytical experts who utilize their skills in both technology and social science to find trends and managing data.
8 | Data Science Specialist | Data scientists are analytical experts who utilize their skills in both technology and social science to find trends and managing data.
7 | Recruitment Associate | A recruitment associate assist the recruitment manager in doing the day to day recruitment function and duties.
7 | Recruitment Associate | A recruitment associate assist the recruitment manager in doing the day to day recruitment function and duties.
6 | Machine Learning (ML) Engineer | ML engineer is a person in who focuses on researching, building and designing self-running artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automate predictive models. They act as a bridge between data and software, creating programs that allow machines to function without direct human assistance.
6 | Machine Learning (ML) Engineer | ML engineer is a person in who focuses on researching, building and designing self-running artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automate predictive models. They act as a bridge between data and software, creating programs that allow machines to function without direct human assistance.
5 | User Experience (UX) Researcher | UX researcher systematically studies target users and their requirements and gives an insight into their behaviors and psychology.
5 | User Experience (UX) Researcher | UX researcher systematically studies target users and their requirements and gives an insight into their behaviors and psychology.
4 | Wellness Specialist | Wellness specialists typically work in settings such as medical clinics, gyms, spas, community centers, and corporate settings to perform screenings for client wellness and then assign wellness programs to them based on their health needs and preferences.
4 | Wellness Specialist | Wellness specialists typically work in settings such as medical clinics, gyms, spas, community centers, and corporate settings to perform screenings for client wellness and then assign wellness programs to them based on their health needs and preferences.
3 | Molecular Biologist | Molecular biology is the branch of biology that explore and studies the molecular basis of biological activity in and between cells on a molecular level. Molecular biologists design and perform experiments on molecules and cells to understand how these components operate.
3 | Molecular Biologist | Molecular biology is the branch of biology that explore and studies the molecular basis of biological activity in and between cells on a molecular level. Molecular biologists design and perform experiments on molecules and cells to understand how these components operate.
2 | Site Reliability Engineer | Site Reliability Engineers are responsible for how code is deployed, configured, and monitored, as well as the availability, latency, change management, emergency response, and capacity management of services in production.
2 | Site Reliability Engineer | Site Reliability Engineers are responsible for how code is deployed, configured, and monitored, as well as the availability, latency, change management, emergency response, and capacity management of services in production.
1 | Affiliate Marketing Specialist | An affiliate marketing specialist helps develop relationships between advertisers or vendors and affiliates, such as a website or sales company.
1 | Affiliate Marketing Specialist | An affiliate marketing specialist helps develop relationships between advertisers or vendors and affiliates, such as a website or sales company.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.