Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list | LinkedIn reveals top 15 fastest growing jobs in India

15 | Service Analyst | A customer service analyst analyzes a customer service department’s operations and provides recommendations on ways to improve productivity and customer satisfaction levels.

14 | Business Development Representative (BDR) | A BDR specializes in selling products or services to other business and is responsible for bringing new business opportunities.

13 | Strategy Associate | The strategy associate plays a critical role in helping to design the future work of the company.

12 | Media Buyer | Media buyers oversee the media buying process, with input from the media planning team. With an understanding of marketing goals and target audience preferences given by the media planning team, media buyers execute the actual purchase of the advertisement space.

11 | Back End Developer | Back end developer makes use of the technology required to develop the products for the backend of any website. A backend developer is responsible for building the structure of a software application.

10 | E-business Manager | E-business managers oversee sales for businesses that market their products directly to consumers via the Internet.

9 | Chief Legal Officer (CLO) | A CLO is a legal executive appointed to govern a firm’s legal department, lead in-house attorneys, provide direction on major legal and regulatory issues a company confronts.

8 | Data Science Specialist | Data scientists are analytical experts who utilize their skills in both technology and social science to find trends and managing data.

7 | Recruitment Associate | A recruitment associate assist the recruitment manager in doing the day to day recruitment function and duties.

6 | Machine Learning (ML) Engineer | ML engineer is a person in who focuses on researching, building and designing self-running artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automate predictive models. They act as a bridge between data and software, creating programs that allow machines to function without direct human assistance.

5 | User Experience (UX) Researcher | UX researcher systematically studies target users and their requirements and gives an insight into their behaviors and psychology.

4 | Wellness Specialist | Wellness specialists typically work in settings such as medical clinics, gyms, spas, community centers, and corporate settings to perform screenings for client wellness and then assign wellness programs to them based on their health needs and preferences.

3 | Molecular Biologist | Molecular biology is the branch of biology that explore and studies the molecular basis of biological activity in and between cells on a molecular level. Molecular biologists design and perform experiments on molecules and cells to understand how these components operate.

2 | Site Reliability Engineer | Site Reliability Engineers are responsible for how code is deployed, configured, and monitored, as well as the availability, latency, change management, emergency response, and capacity management of services in production.