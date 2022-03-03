English
    Jamsetji Tata's 183rd Birth Anniversary: Tribute to the 'Father of Indian Industry'

    Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was an Indian pioneer industrialist and philanthropist who founded the Tata Group. He is often regarded as the legendary "Father of Indian Industry". He also manifested the idea for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
    Tata Group chairman and industrialist Ratan Tata paid tribute to Jamsetji Tata on social media, the founder of the Tata Group, on his 183rd birth anniversary. Ratan Tata wished Tata Group companies, employees and their families on the birth anniversary of the founder and paid tribute to the legend by remembering his vision and selflessness that have provided dignity and livelihood to tens of thousands of citizens. (Image: Twitter @RNTata2000)
    Born on March 3, 1839, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata envisioned projects that laid the foundation for our country’s development. Tata, who in his early life was a merchant, went on to change the business world of India through his many ventures within the cotton and pig iron industry, and is known as one of the most important builders of the modern Indian economy. (Image: Tata)
    Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was an Indian pioneer industrialist and philanthropist who founded the Tata Group. He is often regarded as the legendary “Father of Indian Industry”. He also manifested the idea for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @TataCompanies)
    Jamsetji Tata altered the course of Indian hospitality by building India’s first super-luxury hotel, Taj Hotels. Out of his many achievements, Tata is particularly notable for the Tata Iron and Steel Works company in Jamshedpur. (Image: Twitter @TataCompanies)
    Former Vice-Chairman of TCS, S. Ramadorai, commemorates the 183rd birth anniversary of our Founder, Jamsetji Tata at Bombay House. (Image: Twitter @TataCompanies)
    On the occasion, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran also offered his tribute to the legend in Jamshedpur. (Image: Twitter @TataCompanies)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 03:14 pm

