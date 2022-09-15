Jammu and Kashmir all set for its first electric rail train; here’s what we know

Moneycontrol News

Kashmir will get its first electric train, the 137-kilometer long Banihal-Baramulla corridor rail link. The electric train will be inaugurated on October 2. The Jammu and Kashmir government, India Railways and Indian Railway construction Company Limited have been working together on this project since August 2019, which costs a total of Rs 324 crore, as per reports.There are three main sub-stations – Qazigund, Budgam, and Baramulla – from where the power will be supplied to the overhead equipment of the rail line.The mandatory principal chief electrical engineer (PCEE) inspection of the electric rail link will take place on September 26. The electrification of rail link will reduce air pollution and is expected to bring down the operational cost by 60 percent.