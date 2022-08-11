Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

Moneycontrol News

Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god. Dhankar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner. (Image: )