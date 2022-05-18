It's raining misery | Heavy rainfall triggers floods in Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, uprooting trees and flooding houses. Visuals of waterlogged roads and flooded homes have emerged from the rain-battered city, where more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 18 forecasted more rains in Bengaluru for the next 24 hours. (Image: News18)The IMD on May 17 issued an ‘Orange alert’ for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city. The IMD has also forecasted more rain in the coastal and south interior places with thunder and storms. (Image: News18)Several pictures showed commuters trying to drive on roads with three to four inches of water (Image: News18)According to the Weather department, many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit. (Image: News18)Scores of vehicles were submerged in the basements of some apartments in Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra. There was waterlogging in many parts of the city, which also witnessed traffic snarls due to the torrential rainfall. (Image: News18)