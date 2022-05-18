English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    It's raining misery | Heavy rainfall triggers floods in Bengaluru

    Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, uprooting trees and flooding houses. Visuals of waterlogged roads and flooded homes have emerged from the rain-battered city, where more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department on May 18 forecast more rains in Bengaluru for the next 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, uprooting trees and flooding houses. Visuals of waterlogged roads and flooded homes have emerged from the rain-battered city, where more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 18 forecast more rains in Bengaluru for the next 24 hours. (Image: News18)
    Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, uprooting trees and flooding houses. Visuals of waterlogged roads and flooded homes have emerged from the rain-battered city, where more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 18 forecasted more rains in Bengaluru for the next 24 hours. (Image: News18)
    The IMD on May 17 issued ‘Orange alert’ for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city. The IMD has also forecasted more rain in the coastal and south interior places with thunder and storms. (Image: News18)
    The IMD on May 17 issued an ‘Orange alert’ for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city. The IMD has also forecasted more rain in the coastal and south interior places with thunder and storms. (Image: News18)
    Several pictures showed commuters trying to drive on roads with three to four inches of water(Image: News18)
    Several pictures showed commuters trying to drive on roads with three to four inches of water (Image: News18)
    According to the Weather department, many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit. (Image: News18)
    According to the Weather department, many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit. (Image: News18)
    Scores of vehicles were submerged in the basements of some apartments in Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra. There was waterlogging in many parts of the city, which also witnessed traffic snarls due to the torrential rainfall. (Image: News18) (With inputs from PTI and ANI)
    Scores of vehicles were submerged in the basements of some apartments in Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra. There was waterlogging in many parts of the city, which also witnessed traffic snarls due to the torrential rainfall. (Image: News18) (With inputs from PTI and ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru flood #Bengaluru rains #IMD #Indian Meteorological Department #Slideshow
    first published: May 18, 2022 05:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.