ISRO's IPSLV-C55 successfully places 2 Singapore satellites into intended orbit: See pics

1/5

Isro's PSLV-C55 rocket on Saturday successfully placed two Singapore satellites - TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 - from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on April 22 into a low-earth orbit. (Image source: ISRO)

2/5

“PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission is accomplished successfully. In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit,” tweeted ISRO. (Image source: ANI)

3/5

TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed under partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering. (Image source: ISRO)

4/5

After deployment of the satellite into the about 586 km orbit, it would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. It would also be used to provide all-weather day and night coverage. (Image source: ISRO)

5/5

"Congratulations| PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission - the PSLV has placed both satellites in the intended orbit," said ISRO chief S Somanath. (Image source: ISRO)

Moneycontrol News