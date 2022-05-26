 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRCTC to begin 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ train on June 21; here’s all you need to know

May 26, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

Indian Railways has announced an 18-day special tourist train, starting June 21, that will take pilgrims to places associated with Lord Ram. A look at what the package offers.

The Indian Railways has announced a special tourist train to take pilgrims to places associated with Lord Ram. The train will run on the Ramayana circuit identified under Swadesh Darshan scheme. The journey will cost Rs 62,370 per person. The cost of the ticket is uniform irrespective of the station a passenger boards from. The package includes travel, accommodation, food and guide services at the points of visit.
