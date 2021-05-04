IPL 2021 suspended: List of players who have tested positive for COVID-19

Organisers of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League have announced the suspension of the League with immediate effect. This comes amidst the rise of the COVID-19 cases within the teams in just the past few days.

Wriddhiman Saha | Hours before the match against Mumbai India, Sunrisers wicketkeeper-batsman, Saha tested positive for the virus sending the entire team into quarantine.

Amit Mishra | The Delhi Capitals bowler, too tested positive leading the BCCI to suspend the remaining matches of the IPL.

Sandeep Warrier | Warrier tested positive for COVID-19 just before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

Varun Chakravarthy | KKR’s Chakravarthy also tested positive alongside Warrier. The KKR team has now moved to a daily testing regime.