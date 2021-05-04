MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

IPL 2021 suspended: List of players who have tested positive for COVID-19

The IPL has been suspended due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the teams. Here's a list of the players who have tested positive since the beginning of the month.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Organisers of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League have announced the suspension of the League with immediate effect. This comes amidst the rise of the COVID-19 cases within the teams in just the past few days.
Organisers of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League have announced the suspension of the League with immediate effect. This comes amidst the rise of the COVID-19 cases within the teams in just the past few days.
Wriddhiman Saha | Hours before the match against Mumbai India, Sunrisers wicketkeeper-batsman, Saha tested positive for the virus sending the entire team into quarantine.
Wriddhiman Saha | Hours before the match against Mumbai India, Sunrisers wicketkeeper-batsman, Saha tested positive for the virus sending the entire team into quarantine.
Amit Mishra | The Delhi Capitals bowler, too tested positive leading the BCCI to suspend the remaining matches of the IPL.
Amit Mishra | The Delhi Capitals bowler, too tested positive leading the BCCI to suspend the remaining matches of the IPL.
Sandeep Warrier | Warrier tested positive for COVID-19 just before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
Sandeep Warrier | Warrier tested positive for COVID-19 just before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
Varun Chakravarthy | KKR’s Chakravarthy also tested positive alongside Warrier. The KKR team has now moved to a daily testing regime.
Varun Chakravarthy | KKR’s Chakravarthy also tested positive alongside Warrier. The KKR team has now moved to a daily testing regime.
Lakshmipathy Balaji | Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach, too, tested positive and has gone into isolation after two RT-PCR positives.
Lakshmipathy Balaji | Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach, too, tested positive and has gone into isolation after two RT-PCR positives.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #cricket #India #Indian Premier League 2021 #IPL #Slideshow #Sports #trends
first published: May 4, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.