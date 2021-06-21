MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

International Yoga Day 2021: Striking images from India and around the world

International Yoga Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi asserted that in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga has become a source of inner strength. Check out pictures of yoga being performed in India and around the world

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2021 | In a televised address to the nation on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga near Galwan, Ladakh (Image via news agency ANI)
International Yoga Day 2021 | In a televised address to the nation on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga near Galwan, Ladakh (Image via news agency ANI)
PM Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga along the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
PM Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga along the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Women take part in a yoga session at outside the historical Shalimar Garden in Lahore, Pakistan on the eve of the International Yoga Day (Image: AP Photo/KM Chaudary)
Women take part in a yoga session at outside the historical Shalimar Garden in Lahore, Pakistan on the eve of the International Yoga Day (Image: AP Photo/KM Chaudary)
People participate in a yoga session to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, United States on the eve of the International Yoga Day (Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)
People participate in a yoga session to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, United States on the eve of the International Yoga Day (Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)
Yoga Day celebrations at Nepean, Canada (Image: Twitter/@HCI_Ottawa)
Yoga Day celebrations at Nepean, Canada (Image: Twitter/@HCI_Ottawa)
Yoga being performed at an event hosted by Consulate General of India, Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image: Twitter/@cgisaopaulo)
Yoga being performed at an event hosted by Consulate General of India, Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image: Twitter/@cgisaopaulo)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #International Yoga Day #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jun 21, 2021 08:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.