International Yoga Day 2021: Striking images from India and around the world

PM Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application , which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga along the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)