International Yoga Day 2021: Striking images from India and around the world

International Yoga Day 2021 | In a televised address to the nation on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga near Galwan, Ladakh (Image via news agency ANI)

PM Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application , which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages. In this picture: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform yoga along the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Women take part in a yoga session at outside the historical Shalimar Garden in Lahore, Pakistan on the eve of the International Yoga Day (Image: AP Photo/KM Chaudary)

People participate in a yoga session to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, United States on the eve of the International Yoga Day (Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Yoga Day celebrations at Nepean, Canada (Image: Twitter/@HCI_Ottawa)