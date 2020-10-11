International Day of the Girl Child: Daughters who make India proud in 2020

On the International Day of the Girl Child, here are some women who have made India proud in 2020. Moneycontrol News October 11 is celebrated as the International Day of the Girl Child to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world. The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. Let's take a look at some of India's daughters who have made the nation proud this year KK Shailaja | Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has been lauded globally for her "test, trace, and isolate” method, which helped the state contain the spread of coronavirus. She won the United Nations award on September 24 for "outstanding contribution" towards the non-communicable diseases-related sustainable development goals. Shailaja has also been crowned the winner of the World’s Top 50 Thinkers List 2020 by the UK-based Prospect Magazine. Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris made history after Presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as running mate. Harris has said that India has a great deal of influence on her politics. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, born in Chennai, was a widely respected breast cancer researcher who immigrated to the United States from India in the 1960s Dubai-based Indian-origin author Avni Doshi is among the top six authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize for her novel Burnt Sugar. The jury for the 2020 Booker Prize announced the shortlist on September 15 and the winner will be announced on November 17. (Image: News18 Creative) Frontline health workers | Along with men, women have been at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis. They have made India proud with their sheer dedication and efforts. First Published on Oct 11, 2020 12:14 pm