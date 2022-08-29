INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2; all you need to know about India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier

Moneycontrol News

India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned on September 2. INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region.INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, will be commissioned into the Navy at a ceremony in Kochi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The warship is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide, and it has a height of 59 metres.The commissioning of INS Vikrant will not only make India enter an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category, but it will also reflect the country's unity and diversity.