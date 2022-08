India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned on September 2. INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region.

INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, will be commissioned into the Navy at a ceremony in Kochi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The warship is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide, and it has a height of 59 metres.