INS Vagir: Fifth Kalvari class submarine commissioned on January 23 | In Pics

Moneycontrol News

The fifth Submarine of Project 75 Kalvari class, Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 23 in the presence of Adm R Hari Kumar CNS at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai. (Image: ANI)The commissioning of INS Vagir comes amid the increasing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean. Vagir has been built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai with technology transfer from France and will give boost to the force's prowess. (Image: ANI)“Vagir is a lethal platform with a formidable weapon package. Vagir is the 3rd submarine inducted into Navy in a span of 24 months. It is also a shining testimony to expertise of our shipyards to construct complex and complicated platforms,” Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff. (Image: ANI)Equipped with some of the best sensors in the world, its weapons package include sufficient wire guided torpedoes and sub-surface to surface missiles to neutralise a large enemy fleet. (Image: ANI)The submarine also has the capability of launching marine commandos for special operations, while its powerful diesel engines can quickly charge batteries for a stealth mission. For self defence, it has a state of the art torpedo decoy system. (Image: ANI)