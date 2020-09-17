172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|infographic-this-is-why-onion-prices-rise-every-year-in-india-5851261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infographic | This is why onion prices rise every year in India

India on September 14 banned onion exports after a increase in prices.

Moneycontrol News
The ban of onion exports was triggered by a surge in wholesale prices. Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and southern states such as Karnataka had damaged the crop, which hurt supply. (Image: News18 Creative)

Wholesale prices of onions had crossed Rs 30 per kg at Lasalgaon market in Maharashtra. The ban on exports isas aimed at increase availability of the crop in the domestic market. (Image: News18 Creative)

Onions are harvested during both, rabi and kharif seasons. From July to October, the supply typically comes from onions stored during the rabi season. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s a look at the seasons during which states typically harvest the crop. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s a glimpse of when supply of onions reaches major states. (Image: News18 Creative)

Onion is a staple in Indian kitchens and is a part of the daily diet. But supply is a problem during the lean period since storage conditions are poor. (Image: News18 Creative)

Onion prices in Bangladesh rose over 50 percent after India banned the export, Reuters reported. (Image: News18 Creative)

Supply of onions will likely be disrupted over the next two months. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s some information on the nutritive value of onions. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Economy #India #Slideshow

