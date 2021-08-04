MARKET NEWS

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' begins sea trials

With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier, which will be a real testimony to the ‘Make in India’ thrust of the Indian government.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), which will be named as INS Vikrant once commissioned, sails for its maiden sea trials on August 4, fifty years after its illustrious predecessor’s key role in the victory in the 1971 war. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
The basic design of the IAC has been developed indigenously by the Directorate of Naval Design of the Indian Navy and the entire detailed engineering, construction and system integration is undertaken by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
The IAC is the largest warship built in the country having a displacement of about 40,000 tonnes. IAC has been designed with a very high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
The aircraft carrier is a mini floating city, with a flight deck area covering the size of two football fields. It is 262 metres long, 62 metres at the widest part and has a height of 59 metres, including the superstructure. (Image: Twitter @DefencePROPalam)
With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier, which will be a real testimony to the ‘Make in India’ thrust of the Indian government. (Image: Twitter @DefencePROPalam)
The Indigenous construction of aircraft carrier is a shining example in the nation’s quest for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India Initiative’. This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities besides the development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
Over 76 percent of indigenous content towards procurement of equipment, besides work by CSL and their subcontractors are being directly invested back into the Indian economy. Around 550 Indian firms including about 100 MSMEs are registered with CSL, who are providing various services for the construction of IAC. (Image: Twitter @DefencePROPalam)
