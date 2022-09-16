India's Cheetah Reintroduction Project: Some facts about the world's fastest mammal

Moneycontrol News

PM Narendra Modi will launch cheetah reintroduction project on September 17 at MP's Kuno National Park. Ahead of the day, here are some cool facts about the world’s fastest mammal. (Image: News18 Creative)India will be home to the world’s fastest land animal again after the feline was declared extinct in the country in 1952. Five female and three male cheetahs are all set to reach Kuno-Palpur National Park on September 17 as part of the reintroduction programme. (Image: News18 Creative)In captivity, cheetahs can live up to 20 years and in wild they can live up to 14 years. cheetahs' weight averages between 77 and 143 pounds. (Image: News18 Creative)Cheetahs are blisteringly fast and can reach speeds up to 64 miles per hour in three seconds, making them the fastest land animals in the world over short distances. Although they can only sustain that speed for about 30 seconds. (Image: News18 Creative)Cheetahs’ bodies are uniquely adapted to help them reach top speeds. Their limbs and spine give them their long stride. (Image: News18 Creative)There’s some debate over whether cheetahs are “big cats.” Some scientists argue that the term ‘big cat’ only refers to cats that are capable of roaring: lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards. (Image: News18 Creative)Cheetahs hunt during the day to avoid competition from other powerful predators such as lions, hyenas and leopards. (Image: News18 Creative)The cheetah lives in three main social groups: females and their cubs, male coalitions, and solitary males. While females lead a nomadic life searching for prey in large home ranges, males are more sedentary and instead establish much smaller territories in areas with plentiful prey and access to females. (Image: News18 Creative)Cheetahs are commonly misidentified as leopards, since both have prominent yet similar dark spots on their bodies. Here’s how to distinguish between them. (Image: News18 Creative)Cheetahs are the most vulnerable of the world’s big cats. The International Union for Conservation of Nature currently lists the cheetah as vulnerable to extinction. (Image: News18 Creative)