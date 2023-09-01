Indian Navy's Mahendragiri frigate launched in Mumbai: See Pics

1/6 The Indian Navy's Mahendragiri warship, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on September 1. (Image: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

2/6 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launching ceremony. He said it was appropriate that the launching took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.

3/6 Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the launching ceremony. (Image: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

4/6 Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship in the Project 17A frigate series and features enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weapons, sensors and platform management systems. (Image: DD News)

5/6 The launch of Mahendragiri is a significant milestone in our maritime history, Vice President Dhankhar said. “It is the last of the 7 warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates built under Project17A,” he added. (Image: PIB)