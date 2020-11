Indian Navy gets 9th P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft ordered from United States. India and Boeing cut a deal of nearly $2.1 billion for a total of eight aircraft in January 2009. P-8I surveillance plane boasts of exceptional maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. India was one of the earliest buyers of the aircraft, which is a variant of US Navy’s Poseidon P-8, which it had developed as a replacement to the US Navy’s aging P-3 fleet. The government is negotiating a second deal for six more such aircraft. Let’s look into what this beast is capable of. (Image: News18 Creative)