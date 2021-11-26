MARKET NEWS

English
Indian Navy commissioned country’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine ‘INS Vela’; here’s all you need to know

Things to know about the fourth submarine of Project 75 of the Indian Navy, commissioned on November 25, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST
On November 25 the Indian Navy commissioned submarine INS Vela, country’s fourth submarine Indian Navy is inducting under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75. The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh at the Noval Dockyard, Mumbai. Here are things to know about the fourth stealth Scorpene class submarine. (Image: ANI)
On November 25, the Indian Navy commissioned submarine INS Vela, country’s fourth submarine under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75. The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh at the Noval Dockyard, Mumbai. Here are key things to know about the fourth stealth Scorpene class submarine. (Image: ANI)
Vela is named after a decommissioned submarine Vela, which served the Navy from 1973 to 2010. The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new Vela is a potent man o’ war and is capable of offensive operations than span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said. It has a length of 67.5m and height of 12.3m. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 26, 2021 05:31 pm

