Indian Navy commissioned country’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine ‘INS Vela’; here’s all you need to know

On November 25, the Indian Navy commissioned submarine INS Vela, country’s fourth submarine under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75. The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh at the Noval Dockyard, Mumbai. Here are key things to know about the fourth stealth Scorpene class submarine. (Image: ANI)

Vela is named after a decommissioned submarine Vela, which served the Navy from 1973 to 2010. The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France. (Image: News18 Creative)