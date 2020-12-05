Indian Farmers Call For Nationwide Lockdown During Their Protest Against New Farms Laws

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 10th day. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)'s Lakhowal faction on December 4 gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 in protest against the three contentious farm laws. Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of the national capital against the laws seeking to rid the sector of antiquated procurement procedures and allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big international retailers. Farmers fear that this legislation passed in September, will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers. (Image: Reuters)

Farmers sit on a tractor during a protest against the recently passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, December 5.

Farmers listen to a speaker during a protest against the recently passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, December 5.

A farmer sits in a tractor trolley during a protest against the recently passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, December 3.

A farmer stands in front of police barricades during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, December 3.

A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrives to take part in a protest against the recently passed farm bills at the Singhu border near Delhi, December 3.

Women are seen inside a bus at a site of a protest against the recently passed farm bills at Tikri border near Delhi, December 3.

Santokh Singh, 70, a farmer who was hurt by a tear gas shell and received stitches, poses for a picture at the site of a protest against the recently passed farm bills, at Singhu border near Delhi, December 2. (Image: Reuters)

Farmers rest inside a tractor trolley at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, December 2.

Farmers rest on mattresses next to a petrol pump at the site of a protest against the recently passed farm bills, at Singhu border near Delhi, India December 2.