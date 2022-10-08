Indian Air Force Day 2022: A look at IAF’s history and significance

The Indian Air Force will put up a dazzling show with a range of aircraft during its air show as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations on October 8. It is for the first time that the IAF decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi NCR. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be participating in the Air Force Day fly-past on October 8 at the Sukhna Lake complex here, officials said. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

The Indian Air Force was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. Its first aircraft came into being on April 1, 1933 with six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers). (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

After India gained independence from Great Britain in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

