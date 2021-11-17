MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

India welcomes back tourists but smog shrouds Taj Mahal

Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction.

AFP
November 17, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction. (Image: AFP)
Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction. (Image: AFP)
Around the palatial gardens of the Taj Mahal, air quality deteriorates each winter, enveloping the white marble mausoleum in a thick coat of hazardous smog. (Image: AFP)
Around the palatial gardens of the Taj Mahal, air quality deteriorates each winter, enveloping the white marble mausoleum in a thick coat of hazardous smog. (Image: AFP)
The problem is replicated across whole swathes of northern India, where seasonal farm fires combine with vehicle exhaust and factory emissions to blanket entire cities in a yellow-grey haze. But the few hundred people who ventured to the monument on November 16 -- down from the 20,000 visiting each day before the pandemic -- were undaunted. (Image: AFP)
The problem is replicated across whole swathes of northern India, where seasonal farm fires combine with vehicle exhaust and factory emissions to blanket entire cities in a yellow-grey haze. But the few hundred people who ventured to the monument on November 16 -- down from the 20,000 visiting each day before the pandemic -- were undaunted. (Image: AFP)
"We all know that India can be a little bit polluted and the air quality (isn't) the best," said 33-year-old Lachlan Mazzer, an Australian taking time out at the end of a business trip to visit the Taj Mahal before his return home. "But I never even considered the pollution as a reason not to come." (Image: AFP)
"We all know that India can be a little bit polluted and the air quality (isn't) the best," said 33-year-old Lachlan Mazzer, an Australian taking time out at the end of a business trip to visit the Taj Mahal before his return home. "But I never even considered the pollution as a reason not to come." (Image: AFP)
Recent days have been among the worst for smog this season, with concentrations of the most hazardous PM2.5 particles reaching nearly 160 micrograms per cubic metre on November 15, government figures showed. The figure is more than 10 times over the maximum daily limit recommended by the World Health Organization. (Image: AFP)
Recent days have been among the worst for smog this season, with concentrations of the most hazardous PM2.5 particles reaching nearly 160 micrograms per cubic metre on November 15, government figures showed. The figure is more than 10 times over the maximum daily limit recommended by the World Health Organization. (Image: AFP)
"Two days ago, the pollution was so bad that I couldn't make out the Taj Mahal from 10 metres away," Shaman, one of the building's custodians, told AFP. (Image: AFP)
"Two days ago, the pollution was so bad that I couldn't make out the Taj Mahal from 10 metres away," Shaman, one of the building's custodians, told AFP. (Image: AFP)
By the light of dawn on November 16, the World Heritage-listed monument was more visible through the haze, to the delight of Indian visitors who have been forced to endure the choking winters elsewhere. (Image: AFP)
By the light of dawn on November 16, the World Heritage-listed monument was more visible through the haze, to the delight of Indian visitors who have been forced to endure the choking winters elsewhere. (Image: AFP)
"Pollution is everywhere, I feel," said Shweta Gupta, who visited the monument from her home in the capital New Delhi. "When you are in small [Indian] cities, the pollution is more there." (Image: AFP)
"Pollution is everywhere, I feel," said Shweta Gupta, who visited the monument from her home in the capital New Delhi. "When you are in small [Indian] cities, the pollution is more there." (Image: AFP)
The Taj Mahal is an enduring symbol of eternal love and India's main tourist attraction, built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to honour the memory of his favourite wife. But it was closed for long stretches from March 2020 after successive waves of Covid infections brought the country's public health system close to collapse and prompted drastic lockdowns. (Image: AFP)
The Taj Mahal is an enduring symbol of eternal love and India's main tourist attraction, built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to honour the memory of his favourite wife. But it was closed for long stretches from March 2020 after successive waves of Covid infections brought the country's public health system close to collapse and prompted drastic lockdowns. (Image: AFP)
Strict sanitary measures remain in place at the site, where visitors are strictly instructed not to touch the monument's sparkling marble surface. (Image: AFP)
Strict sanitary measures remain in place at the site, where visitors are strictly instructed not to touch the monument's sparkling marble surface. (Image: AFP)
Tour guide Nitin Singh said he and his colleagues were impatient to welcome foreign travellers, and told AFP he had barely worked for nearly two years. "All other businesses, all their people have started working, but the hospitality industry is still suffering badly," he said. "I really hope that things will get better soon." (Image: AFP)
Tour guide Nitin Singh said he and his colleagues were impatient to welcome foreign travellers, and told AFP he had barely worked for nearly two years. "All other businesses, all their people have started working, but the hospitality industry is still suffering badly," he said. "I really hope that things will get better soon." (Image: AFP)
After a twenty-month closure due to the pandemic, India on November 15 reopened its borders to visitors from nearly 100 countries with reciprocal travel arrangements. But tour operators say demand is extremely sluggish, thanks to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere. (Image: AFP)
After a twenty-month closure due to the pandemic, India on November 15 reopened its borders to visitors from nearly 100 countries with reciprocal travel arrangements. But tour operators say demand is extremely sluggish, thanks to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere. (Image: AFP)
AFP
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi Pollution #Delhi smog #foreign tourists #India #Slideshow #Taj Mahal #Tourism industry
first published: Nov 17, 2021 02:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.