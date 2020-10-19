172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|india-test-fires-brahmos-heres-a-look-at-11-missiles-that-india-tested-in-the-past-two-months-5981101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India test fires BrahMos: Here's a look at 11 missiles that India tested in the past two months

Here is the list of the 11 missiles India has tested in a period of September-October.

Moneycontrol News
The Defence Research and Development Organisation. India has now tested 11 missiles within a period of two months. The DRDO’s effort to fast-track development of ‘Made in India’ strategic nuclear and conventional missiles - it has fired a missile every four days over nearly a month - comes against the backdrop of China’s refusal to step back from the Line of Actual Control.

India on October 18 launched the naval version of the BrahMos supersonic missile. With this successful launch, India has now in the span of two months test fired 11 missiles. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) effort to fast-track development of ‘Made in India’ strategic nuclear and conventional missiles is clearly seen where it tested missiles almost every four days over nearly a month. Here is the list of the 11 missiles India has tested in a period of September-October. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On September 7, DRDO successfully demonstrated the Hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha. (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo)

On September 22, the ABHYAS- High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was conducted by DRDO from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha. During the trials, two demonstrator vehicles were successfully test flown. The vehicle can be used as target for evaluation of various missile systems. The air vehicle is launched using twin underslung booster. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has MEMS based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check out of air vehicle is done using laptop based Ground Control Station (GCS). (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo)

On September 23, DRDO test-fired indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

India on September 23 conducted a successful night testfire of its indigenously developed nuclear capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a base in Odisha. The state-of-the-art missile was testfired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in darkness and the trial was successful in meeting all the parameters. The trial of the missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR. (Image: ANI file image)

On September 30, BRAHMOS surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section was successfully flight tested from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content. The BRAHMOS Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8. (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo )

On October 1, Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile was successfully tested, defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in continuation of successful trial done on September 22. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future." (Image: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

India on October 3 successfully test fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable hypersonic missile 'Shaurya' with a strike range of around 1,000 km from a test range in Odisha. 'Shaurya', which is the land variant of Indias K-15 missile, has a strike range of 700 km to 1000 km and is capable of carrying payloads of 200 kg to 1000 kg. (Image: MPRakeshSingh/Twitter)

On October 5, Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) was successfully flight tested from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations far beyond Torpedo range. This launch and demonstration is significant in establishing Anti-Submarine warfare capabilities. (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo)

On October 9, India successfully test fired its first tactical anti-radiation missile RUDRAM 1. The supersonic-capable missile can be launched at speeds ranging from 0.6 mach to 2 mach, i.e., twice the speed of sound. The new generation weapon developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was tested at the interim test range (ITR) located in Balasore, Odisha. (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo)

On October 18, BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea.BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy. The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia. (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo)

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 02:51 pm

