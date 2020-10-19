India test fires BrahMos: Here's a look at 11 missiles that India tested in the past two months

On September 22, the ABHYAS- High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was conducted by DRDO from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha. During the trials, two demonstrator vehicles were successfully test flown. The vehicle can be used as target for evaluation of various missile systems. The air vehicle is launched using twin underslung booster. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has MEMS based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check out of air vehicle is done using laptop based Ground Control Station (GCS). (Image: Instagram/@dpi.drdo)