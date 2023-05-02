India-South Korea Ties: Sitharaman visits South Korea to attend ADB annual meeting

1/6

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a bilateral meeting with Masatsugu Asakawa, president of Asian Development Bank (ADB), on the sidelines of the ADB Annual Meetings, at South Korea's Incheon, on May 2. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

As per the Ministry of Affairs, discussion between the two were around future investment in cutting edge technology in India. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Sitharaman is leading an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the ADB along with Investor/bilateral and other associated meetings. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Finance Minister reached South Korea on May 2 for a 4-day official visit. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

On her arrival at the Incheon airport, Sitharaman was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

During her South Korea visit, Sitharaman will not only interact with global business leaders and investors in roundtables but also engage with the community Diaspora. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia) (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News