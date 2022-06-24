India records over 17000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India has reported a significant spike in the COVID-19 cases as it reported 17,336 new cases of virus in the last 24 hours as compared to the 13,313 total cases recorded on June 23, the Union Health Ministry informed. (Image: AP)

With the latest surge in infection, India’s active caseload stood at 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 percent, which was 83,990 at the rate of 01.19 percent a day before. (Image: Reuters)

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 85.98 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 4,01,649 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone. (Image: Reuters)

The Ministry also reported that as many as 196.77 crores of COVID-19 vaccine have been administrated to the states and Union Territories in India, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive of the Union Government. (Image: AFP)

Amid the recent surge reported in coronavirus cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories not to lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behavior. (Image: AFP)