    India pays tributes to its war heroes on 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

    The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to mark the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay" after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistan on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh in 1999

    July 26, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War. (Image: News18)
    On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    The three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute at Chandigarh War Memorial. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Wreath laying ceremony being held at Balidan Stambh in Jammu to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. (Image: Twitter @ANI) (With inputs from ANI and PTI)
