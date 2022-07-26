India pays tributes to its war heroes on 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

Every year India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War. (Image: News18)

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War and lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The three service chiefs—Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari—lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute at the Chandigarh War Memorial. (Image: Twitter @ANI)