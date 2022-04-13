India-made Vistadome Coach offering passengers sweeping views latches on to Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

Moneycontrol News

A Made in India Vistadome Coach with a seating capacity of 44 passengers has been added to the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express for boosting travel experience.The coach has large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge.This coach has been added to the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi ExpressA checker checking a ticket of the passengers in the special coach.