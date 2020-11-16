PlusFinancial Times
India celebrates quieter Diwali amid COVID-19 precautions, pollution woes

Diwali is a festival that brings people to the streets to set off crackers, rockets and other kinds of fireworks that light up the roads and the skies. This time, however, due to the pandemic, many states have imposed various kinds of restrictions on either the sale or use of firecrackers.

Moneycontrol News
India just celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, and unlike most years, the affair was a fairly tame one. (Image source: Associated Press)

Marked by an abundance of diyas and fireworks, Diwali is festival that brings people to the streets to set off crackers, rockets and other kinds of fireworks that light up the roads and the skies. (Image source: Associated Press)

Diwali however is also a very smokey festival and this has led people to stop participating in the celebrations because of the smoke and noise pollution. (Image source: Associated Press)

This time, however, due to the pandemic, various states have imposed various kinds of bans on either the sale or even bursting of firecrackers. (Image source: Reuters)

This time, however, due to the pandemic, various states have imposed various kinds of bans on either the sale or even bursting of firecrackers. (Image source: Reuters)

In Delhi, the National Green Tribunal announced a blanket ban on the sales and bursting of firecrackers. Chhattisgarh allowed the bursting of green fireworks in places with moderate air quality. (Image source: Reuters)

In Maharashtra, there was no ban as such, but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to celebrate the festival with self-discipline. The civic body in Mumbai did impose a ban on bursting of fireworks, but there was permission for November 14 to light small fireworks. (Image source: Reuters)

The government's decision to ban or limit the use of firecrackers was welcomed by health experts. Since the coronavirus already causes problems in the respiratory system, the resulting air pollution after normal Diwali celebrations would have been made things even more difficult for those fighting the virus. (Image source: Reuters)

