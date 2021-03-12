English
India at 75 | PM Modi launched 'Amrut Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India’s Independence

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence. The 75th anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. The Mahotsav is a tribute to our freedom fighters and freedom struggle. (Image: AFP)
Before the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also visited Hriday Kunj, the house in the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed with his wife Kasturba from 1918 to 1930. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
During the event PM said, the country has been making vigorous efforts for the last six years to save this glory of history and efforts are being made in this direction in every state and every region. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The five pillars – Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and, Resolvers at 75 – will inspire the country to move forward. (Image: AFP)
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that the 75th anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. He urged all schools and colleges across the nation to start highlighting the freedom struggle through various cultural activities. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off padyatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to re-enact Mahatma Gandhi's 386 km-long Dandi Yatra in 1930, as part of Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence. (Image: AFP)
The freedom struggle of 1857, Mahatma Gandhi's return from abroad, reminding the nation of the power of Satyagraha. Gandhiji understood the pain of the country, caught the pulse of the people. And made this movement the movement of every Indian. It became the resolution of every Indian. At that time, salt was a symbol of India's ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance). (Image: Twitter @ANI)
TAGS: #Amrut Mahotsav #Gujarat #India #India at 75 #India's Independence #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Slideshow
first published: Mar 12, 2021 07:01 pm

