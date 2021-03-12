India at 75 | PM Modi launched 'Amrut Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India’s Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence. These celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. The Mahotsav is a tribute to the country's freedom fighters and the freedom struggle. (Image: AFP)

Before the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where he paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, he visited Hriday Kunj, the house in the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed with his wife Kasturba from 1918 to 1930. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

During the event PM said, the country has been making vigorous efforts for the last six years to save this glory of history. PM Modi also said that efforts are being made in this direction in every state and region of the country. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The five pillars – Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and, Resolvers at 75 – will inspire the country to move forward. (Image: AFP)

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. He urged all schools and colleges across the nation to start highlighting the freedom struggle through various cultural activities. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off padayatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to re-enact Mahatma Gandhi's 386 km-long Dandi Yatra in 1930, as part of the Amrut Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

