Independence Day 2023: VP Jagdeep Dhnakar flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi on August 11 As part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0, the government has announced that citizens can buy national flag from their nearest post office for a nominal cost of Rs 25, like last year. This initiative aims to promote patriotism and national pride among citizens
August 11, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on August 11 flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally from New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (Image: PIB)
Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be celebrated across the nation from August 13- 15 wherein people will be encouraged to hoist flags on the premises of homes, the Culture Ministry said on August 10. (Image: PIB)
Participants chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans as the rally marched onwards from Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje were among those who participated in the rally. (Image: PTI)
This year, India Post is selling and facilitating the national flag through its 1.6 lakh post offices to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. (Image: PTI) (With inputs from agencies)
