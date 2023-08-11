Independence Day 2023: VP Jagdeep Dhnakar flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi on August 11

1/6 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on August 11 flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally from New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (Image: PIB)

2/6 Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be celebrated across the nation from August 13- 15 wherein people will be encouraged to hoist flags on the premises of homes, the Culture Ministry said on August 10. (Image: PIB)

3/6 Participants chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans as the rally marched onwards from Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

4/6 Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje were among those who participated in the rally. (Image: PTI)

5/6 As part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0, the government has announced that citizens can buy national flag from their nearest post office for a nominal cost of Rs 25, like last year. This initiative aims to promote patriotism and national pride among citizens. (Image: PIB)