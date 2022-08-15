Independence Day 2022 | Postal Index Number turns 50 this year in India

Moneycontrol News

August 15 marks another significant milestone for India. This year, India not just celebrates 75years of country's independence from British Raj but also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Postal Index Number (PIN). A PIN code refers to a six-digit code in the Indian postal code system used by India Post. The Postal Identification Number system was introduced on August 15, 1972 in India by Shriram Bhikaji Velankar, who was an additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Communications. Valenkar is considered as the 'father of the postal index code system' in India. The system was introduced to simplify the manual sorting and delivery of mail by eliminating confusion over incorrect address, similar place names, and different languages used by the public. A PIN is made up of six digit – first digit indicates the zone, the second indicates the sub-zone, and the third, combined with the first two, indicates the sorting district within that zone. The final three digits are assigned to individual post offices within the sorting district. There are nine postal zones in India, including eight regional zones and one functional zone (for the Indian Army). The first digit of the PIN code indicates the zone and is allowed over the nine zones. The third digit of a PIN, combined with the first two digits, represents a specific geographical region called a sorting district which is headquartered at the main post office of the largest city in the region. The fourth digit represents the route on which a delivery office is located in the sorting district. The last two digits represent the delivery office within the sorting district starting from 01 which would be the General Post Office or head office. Each PIN is mapped to exactly one delivery post office which receives all the mail to be delivered to one or more lower offices within its jurisdiction, all of which share the same code.